More than 230 people in Guernsey have sent the States ideas on how it can save money as it struggles to agree on how to plug the island's financial deficit.

506 suggestions were submitted in total, with each islander able to send up to three ideas.

The survey is part of work being carried out by the Reducing the Cost of Public Services Sub-Committee.

It's aiming to find ways of reducing the States' costs by around £10-16 million a year.

Chair of the committee, Deputy Dave Mahoney, says: "We’ve given the community an early and open opportunity here to put forward their views so we can see what people are thinking, and where they believe the opportunities lie.

"The number of responses so far is very good, and each and every one will be considered by the Sub-Committee.”

The survey is still open and can be found here.

At the end of June, it was revealed that the States of Guernsey is facing a deficit of £135 million, according to the government's latest accounts.

It had previously announced many capital projects were being scrapped or scaled back, but the newly-published 2022 financial report sheds new light on the perilous state of the island's finances.

There has been an ongoing debate throughout the year on how the States should raise more money to reduce its deficit and fund key infrastructure projects.

In February, proposals to introduce a goods and services tax were shelved after mass protests and a lack of consensus among politicians.

More recently, the Policy and Resources Committee says it's considering borrowing money to finance its critical capital projects.

