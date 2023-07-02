Jersey Bulls have confirmed they will take part in the 2023/24 FA Cup campaign.

This is the second time Gary Freeman's side has entered after reaching the Third Qualifying Round during their debut tournament in 2021.

They pulled out of last year's competition due to cost and scheduling concerns.

In an official statement on their website, the club said they were "delighted to confirm that they will be participating once again".

The team was founded in 2018 and competes in the Combined Counties Premier Division South - the ninth level of the English football pyramid.

The Bulls play their home matches at Springfield Stadium in Jersey's capital St Helier.

They will be one of the first teams to play in this season's FA Cup, entering at the earliest Extra Preliminary Round.

The draw will take place on Friday 7 July with matches set to be played on Saturday 5 August.

FA Cup round dates:

Extra Preliminary Round - Saturday 5 August 2023Preliminary Round - Saturday 19 August 2023First Round Qualifying - Saturday 2 September 2023Second Round Qualifying - Saturday 16 September 2023Third Round Qualifying - Saturday 30 September 2023Fourth Round Qualifying - Saturday 14 October 2023First Round Proper - Saturday 4 November 2023Second Round Proper - Saturday 2 December 2023Third Round Proper - Saturday 6 January 2024Fourth Round Proper - Saturday 27 January 2024Fifth Round Proper - Wednesday 28 February 2024Quarter-final - Saturday 16 March 2024Semi-final - Saturday 20 April 2024Final - Saturday 25 May 2024

