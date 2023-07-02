The waiting list for children and teenagers to get an autism or ADHD diagnosis is currently 30 weeks in Jersey.

In the first five months of 2023, more than 700 young people were referred to the new neurodiversity pathway within the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS) for an assessment.

Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner, called these numbers "very high."

She said the facility was increasing its diagnostic capacity, with six additional members of staff due to undergo training this year.

She also said there are plans to improve the early intervention services within CAHMS to offer 24-hour cover for emergencies.

On the high numbers of referrals, Deputy Catherine Curtis who is Chair of the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel, said this "reflects that we are all becoming more aware of the diverse needs of young people."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: