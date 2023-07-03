A man has appeared before Jersey's Magistrate's Court after being accused of importing thousands of MDMA tablets.

Joshua James Cauvain, 20, was arrested on Friday 30 June after police found large quantities of Class A drugs when they entered a property on Don Road in St Helier

Jersey Police say between 3,000 and 5,000 tablets were seized, with an approximate street value of between £60,000 and £150,000.

Mr Cauvain was charged with possessing Class A drugs with the intent to supply and appeared before the Magistrate's Court on Monday 3 July.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced by the Royal Court on Monday 18 September.

