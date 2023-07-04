Guernsey's Heather Watson is back on the grass at Wimbledon for the first round of the Women's Singles tournament.

Today (4 July) she will play tenth seed Barbora Krejčíková, having secured a wildcard spot at the event.

Watson made her Wimbledon debut in 2010, making this her 13th appearance at the championship.

In last year's competition she missed out on a spot in the quarter-final, losing 2-6 4-6, to 22-year-old Jule Niemeier.

The athlete recently made headlines when she spoke out about Wimbledon changing their all-white clothing policy - with female players now able to wear coloured shorts.

The dress code was scrapped to be more considerate for players who may not wish to wear white around their menstrual cycles.

Watson told PA: “When they announced the new rule I was like, ‘This is great, this is forward thinking, this is so helpful.’

“Then I thought, ‘Shoot, everyone’s going to know when I’m on my period’. But I’m so open about it anyway I’d probably let all of you know without even asking the question. In Eastbourne I wore black shorts, it really helped.”

The tournament began yesterday morning and will run until Sunday 16 July.