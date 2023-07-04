Play Brightcove video

"It's crippling us" - Fred Dimbleby meets the couple who say their local cider company will struggle to survive unless a decision is made

A Jersey business that recently featured in a TV documentary celebrating the Channel Islands says they are worried about their future because of a delay in the planning process.

It comes just months after a damning government-commissioned report condemned Jersey's planning system as "seriously dysfunctional".

Sarah and Richard Matlock have run a successful seasonal restaurant in previous years as part of their La Robeline Cider business and wanted to bring it back in 2023.

They secured planning permission for the site in March and were preparing to open when they heard the decision was being appealed by a neighbour.

They were told that, until it concluded, the doors of their restaurant would have to stay shut.

"We've been closed for nearly three months and we have less than three months until the end of the season, it's crippling us and the stress is off the scale," Sarah said.

She warned that if they were not able to open soon, they may have to sell the business and leave the island altogether.

Richard explained he is also frustrated by the process and delays.

"We're promoting the island as best we can and yet we're not allowed to do what we need to do," he added.

ITV News understands that the independent appeal took place in June and Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, is waiting for a recommendation from the inspector before making a decision.

Mr Renouf is aware of the problems that have been raised about planning, saying earlier this year that "there is much work to do."

