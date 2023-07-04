Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Jersey's States Chamber was evacuated due to a burning smell.

Tuesday's sitting of parliament in Jersey has been brought to a halt after politicians reported a 'strong smell of burning' in the States Chamber.

The island's Deputy Bailiff, Robert MacRae, suspended proceedings at around 10:15am on Tuesday 4 July to allow officials to investigate.

Deputy Carina Alves first raised the alarm, interrupting Constable Richard Vibert who was addressing the States Chamber.

"Sorry sir, can I just interrupt?" she said. "There is a distinct smell of burning around here."

Another politician can be heard saying, "I can smell it as well".

States officials told ITV News that they had investigated the burning smell after reports by some members.

There was no fire alarm and nothing was found so the sitting resumed after around five minutes.

