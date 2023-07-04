Installing solar panels in two Jersey fields could generate enough electricity to power nearly 1,200 homes.

The ground-based structures would cover around 68 vergées on La Rue d’Olive and La Rue de la Hougue in St Mary.

Plans for La Hougue solar farm in St Mary. Credit: Jersey Electricity

If approved, Jersey Electricity says the solar arrays would increase energy security and still allow the land to be maintained for agricultural use such as livestock grazing and growing crops under the panels.

"In an environment of increasing energy costs, finding new ways to cost effectively diversify Jersey’s sources of electricity is becoming increasingly important," Jersey Electricity's Chief Executive Chris Ambler said.

This forms part of a major rollout with hopes that the island could create ten times the amount of solar power if plans for several ground installations across Jersey are pushed through.

Plans for the Rue D'Olive solar farm in St Mary. Credit: Jersey Electricity

Parishioners are being invited to view and comment on the proposals between 10am and 8pm on Tuesday 11 July at St Mary's Parish Hall.

Jersey's first ground-based solar panel farm in St Clement was approved earlier this year and another site at Sorel is being considered by the planning department.

