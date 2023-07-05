Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage appears to capture the moment of the theft from outside the Rice Bowl in St Clement

The owners of a Jersey restaurant are appealing for information after "several thousands of pounds" worth of decking boards were stolen over the weekend.

CCTV footage shared exclusively with ITV Channel appears to show an individual taking the wooden panels from outside the Rice Bowl before loading them into a white van.

The first incident happened at around 8:40pm on Saturday 1 July while the Chinese restaurant at Grève d'Azette in St Clement was closed for renovations.

The same white van appears to return just under an hour later - at around 9:30pm - to pick up a second load.

A social media post by Awabi - a St Helier restaurant run by the same family - said the incident would likely delay the Rice Bowl's re-opening.

The family are urging people to be wary of anyone selling cheap decking, and are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the offenders being prosecuted.

Jersey Police say the theft is still being investigated. Anyone with info can call 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: