New head appointed to lead Jersey's rheumatology services

A new consultant has been appointed to lead rheumatology services in Jersey.

Dr Sofia Tosounidou will begin work later in July.

She was previously a consultant rheumatologist at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

Dr Tosounidou's appointment comes after an external review of Jersey's rheumatology department highlighted systemic problems with the service - including poor note keeping, "inappropriate" prescriptions and a failure to treat patients' conditions.

The island's health department says they're making progress with the audit of patient records that was recommended by the Royal College of Physicians as part of the review.

The purpose of this audit is to check that in the period before January 2022 patients were accurately diagnosed and properly treated.

Guernsey's health minister, Deputy Karen Wilson says: “I have confidence in the methodology we have used to audit these records and we will be able to provide details on the findings of the audit once it is completed."

Dr Tosounidou added she is "very much looking forward" to leading the rheumatology service in Jersey and working with colleagues and patients affected by rheumatic conditions to deliver "evidence-based, comprehensive and personalised care.”

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: