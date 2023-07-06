Play Brightcove video

The baby lemurs exploring and having a snack. Credit: Rachel Cowen.

A pair of lemur twins have been born at Jersey Zoo.

Atilla and Sava are critically endangered black and white ruffed lemurs.

They were born at the zoo on 29 April and now enjoying hanging out in its Kirindy Forest.

Ring-tailed lemurs are among the most endangered species in the world and usually found in Madagascar.

In 2022, some of the zoo's lemurs had a taste of an entirely different environment when they escaped and were found roaming around people's gardens in Trinity.

The species carry pollen on their fur and are believed to be the largest pollinator.