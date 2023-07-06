Car drivers are being warned not to block slipway access to the sea after an incident delayed emergency services during a rescue.

Jersey's Fire and Rescue service issued the warning after they were slowed from reaching a casualty at the beach over the weekend.

They outlined that any blocked slipway can make it difficult for inshore lifeboats to launch and or large rescue vehicles to manoeuvre .

Station Commander Craig Channing says this type of behaviour is putting people's lives at risk.

In a social media post, he said: " If we need to rescue people found unconscious in the sea, every second counts.

"If the emergency services cannot get to the casualty in good time, this life-threatening situation can become fatal.”

The advice to motorists is: