Drivers blocking slipways putting lives at risk, says Jersey's Emergency Services
Car drivers are being warned not to block slipway access to the sea after an incident delayed emergency services during a rescue.
Jersey's Fire and Rescue service issued the warning after they were slowed from reaching a casualty at the beach over the weekend.
They outlined that any blocked slipway can make it difficult for inshore lifeboats to launch and or large rescue vehicles to manoeuvre.
Station Commander Craig Channing says this type of behaviour is putting people's lives at risk.
In a social media post, he said: "If we need to rescue people found unconscious in the sea, every second counts.
"If the emergency services cannot get to the casualty in good time, this life-threatening situation can become fatal.”
The advice to motorists is:
park according to signs on the slip
leave enough space for large emergency vehicles to move around the slipway