ITV Channel's Iain Mcbride breaks down Watson's performance

Guernsey tennis-pro, Heather Watson has lost 6-2 7-5 against tenth seed Barbora Krejčíková in the first round of this year's Wimbledon.

The former British number 1 got off to a rocky start, losing her first service game and going down 3-0.

She had a much better second set however, and only lost her serve once.

The Guernsey native was scheduled to play on Tuesday, but the match was delayed until Wednesday (5 July) because of rain.

She secured one of the eight wildcard positions available, meaning she could play in the tournament despite her ranking.

Watson made her Wimbledon debut in 2010 and this is her 13th time playing in the tournament.

Last year in SW19, Watson missed out on a spot in the quarter-final, losing 2-6 4-6, to Julie Niemeier from Germany.

She recently made headlines when she spoke out about Wimbledon changing their all-white clothing policy - with female players now able to wear coloured shorts.

The dress code was scrapped to be more considerate of players who may not wish to wear white during their menstrual cycles.

Watson said: "When they announced the new rule I was like, 'This is great, this is forward-thinking, this is so helpful'.

"Then I thought, 'Shoot, everyone’s going to know when I’m on my period'. But I’m so open about it anyway I’d probably let all of you know without even asking the question. In Eastbourne I wore black shorts, it really helped."

Wimbledon runs until Sunday 16 July.

