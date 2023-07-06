Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Laura Makin-Isherwood reports on the "dire situation" for the childcare sector in Jersey

The childcare sector in Jersey is in a "dire situation", according to the island's early years association.

The group, whose members provide care for 75% of the island's children before they start primary education, says it "needs to be supported and the parents need to be propped up by the government."

This view is echoed by the nursey manager at Acrewood Nursey in St Saviour, who has just made the tough decision to introduce a new closing time of 3:30pm instead of 6pm from September due to staffing issues.

Kirsty Haslehurst says it wasn't an easy decision, but one she had to make to guarantee a quality service: "We've put adverts out and we maybe get one or two people apply.

"They may have the skills and qualifications required but often they don't have that.

"It was either close and give up or try this to see if we can actually keep children in nursery, staff in jobs but it's just been really hard."

The closing time change will cause issues for many parents who rely on the facility for childcare in an industry that's already short of spaces.

One parent, James Tilley, says: "Most of the nurseries we've spoken to don't have availability until 2024."

Another parent, Laura Wenham, says there should be more funding for the sector: "They should be paying the staff better, they should be helping them. You know we all need this next generation coming up so why not help as much as you can?"

Representatives from the early years sector say Jersey's childcare system is in the midst of a perfect storm. There are increasing operating costs, ongoing issues with recruitment from outside the island and a loss of childminders post-Covid 19

This had led to a shortage of facilities and staff to work in them.

However, the assistant children's minister says it's looking at different ways to train staff on-island as well as internationally.

Deputy Louise Doublet says: "We're doing a lot of work with Highlands, we've made that Level 3 course fully funded and there is some collaborative work ongoing with other ministers around work permits.

"I've asked for an update on that work to see if there's anything else that we can do."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: