All post sent to and from Jersey will be delivered by ferry from next month as Royal Mail confirmed it plans to scrap the island's mail plane.

The last flight to and from the island will be Friday 4 August, and all mail will be delivered by ferry from Monday 7 August.

This means all post will take at least two days to arrive leaving some concerned about how this could affect local businesses.

Reflecting on the decision, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Following discussions, Royal Mail and Jersey Post have concluded that the provision of the aircraft is no longer commercially viable for both parties.

“The decision will reduce costs for Royal Mail, amid a steady decline in letter volumes, and reflects a commitment to reducing the business’ reliance on flights as it works towards a 2040 net zero target."

More to follow...

