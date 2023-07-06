Decking worth thousands of pounds that was stolen from a Jersey restaurant has been returned, according to its owner.

Although some of it is damaged, Ken Yu says he's "delighted" and thankful to the "public, the media and the Facebook friends who helped us track them down."

Police are still investigating the incident.

CCTV footage appears to capture the moment of the theft from outside the Rice Bowl in St Clement.

After "several thousands of pounds" worth of decking boards were stolen over the weekend, the owners of the Rice Bowl in Jersey appealed to the public for information.

They shared CCTV footage with ITV Channel which appeared to show an individual taking the wooden panels from outside the restaurant before loading them into a white van.

The first incident happened at around 8:40pm on Saturday 1 July while the Chinese restaurant at Grève d'Azette in St Clement was closed for renovations.

The same white van appears to return just under an hour later - at around 9:30pm - to pick up a second load.

A social media post by Awabi - a St Helier restaurant run by the same family - said the incident would likely delay the Rice Bowl's re-opening.

Anyone with information can call 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

