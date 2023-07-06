To minimise traffic disruption when the tunnel closes to westbound travellers this weekend, islanders travelling in that direction are encouraged to stay on the coast roads and use Havre des Pas, Mount Bingham and Commercial Buildings.

Those who use Route du Fort will be directed at the roundabout to go left which will take them southbound on Green Street, or right which will take them northbound down the road towards the centre of town.

Additional signs are being put up in the area as a guide to drivers on the day.

The tunnel will be closed to westbound travellers from 7pm on Friday 7 July until Monday 10 July at 6:30am to allow for upgrades to the drainage system.

Work is also expected on the following dates:

From 7pm on Friday 14 July until 6:30am on Monday 17 July, the tunnel will be closed to westbound traffic.

From 6:30am on Monday 17 July until 7pm on Friday 21 July, the tunnel will be accessible from both directions, but there will be a lane closed on its west side.

From 7pm on Friday 21 July until 6:30am on Monday 24 July, the tunnel will be closed to westbound traffic.

