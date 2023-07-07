A former States of Guernsey police officer has been found guilty of intending to pervert the course of justice by unlawfully pressuring a vulnerable complainant to withdraw a rape complaint.

Aaron Cusack pleaded not guilty to the charge but pleaded guilty to three charges of failing to disclose pin numbers to his personal devices.

While working as a police officer, he had been assigned to the complainant's rape case but never disclosed that he'd previously communicated with them via social media.

It's believed Cusack tried to get the complainant to retract their complaint so a full search of their phone wouldn't take place which would reveal his previous contact with them.

He has been given conditional bail with sentencing set for Monday 25 September.

After the guilty verdict was returned the island's Head of Law Enforcement, Chief Officer Ruari Hardy, said: "This conduct undermines the trust and confidence of our community in an organisation that is here to protect and serve and keep the most vulnerable safe.

"As shown in this case, Cusack did not do this and did not provide the level of service we should be delivering to members of the public: for that I publicly apologise."

On Thursday, summaries were heard in court from both sides on whether former police officer Aaron Cusack had intentionally perverted the course of justice.

The prosecution said he had tried to cover up his contact with the alleged rape victim, and that he had decided, without telling anyone, to check her mobile phone and visit her in person.

Advocate Chris Dunford said: "If there is one constant in this case it's that Aaron Cusack is a liar, he will lie to try and save his own skin, to save his reputation."

Speaking for the defence, advocate Andrew Ayres described him as a "trusted officer" but one who had little experience dealing with sexual offences and had nowhere to turn for support.

He said that Cusack had been put out of his depth and "taken from plod to investigator" almost overnight and that the case showed examples where he “did not behave appropriately, but did not behave illegally.”

