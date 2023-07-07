Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson speaks to former Guernsey athletes who competed during Island Games hosted by the island in 1987 and 2003.

For those who competed for Guernsey at previous Island Games held on the island, the excitement for this year's competition has brought back fond memories.

Back in 1987, Jay AP Sion - known as Jay Peet back then - was one of the youngest competitors aged just 15.

Not only was it her first time competing internationally, but it was the first time she was up against adults.

Nonetheless, this had little effect on her performances as she won gold in the 100m hurdles and long jump, as well as a silver in the high jump.

The weather was poor for the event, with Peet describing it as a "washout."

Reflecting on her success, she says: " It was a great feeling after slightly stressing, 'was I going to fall flat on my face? Could I make it in muddy conditions on these extended higher hurdles?' So it was a great feeling."

Jay AP Sion - known as Jay Peet back then - remembers the 1987 Games as being a "washout." Credit: ITV Channel

Lee Merrien remains one of the island's most decorated athletes at the Games, but it's the memory of a tight finish to the 1,500m in 2003 that he remembers best.

He led the race quite comfortably up until the last lap, just managing to edge his nearest rival to grab the win.

He believes the home crowd played a key role: "You know your family are there and your name's being shouted by lots of people - it was that sort of atmosphere that you won't get in another Games outside of a home Games."

Lee Merrien says the home crowd played a key role in his gold medal in the 1,500m at the 2003 Games. Credit: ITV Channel

Some of the island's former champions will be among the volunteers at this year's event, including Kimberley Goodall, who was the poster girl for the 2003 Island Games.

She says it's times like this that she misses her competing days: "It's like nothing else. The roar of the crowd as you're going round and you're walking out to the start and you can hear your name being called out and it gives you a sense of pride.

"You just think, 'I really want to do this for everyone watching and also for myself,' so it's just fantastic. The crowd just blew me away really. It was beyond all my expectations."

For others who competed in previous home Games, this year's competition will be their swansong - Dale Garland first took part 26 years ago, at the 1997 Games.

His first home Games in 2003 was particularly special as he'd won a number of silvers by that stage, but never an elusive gold.

Again, the home side spurred him on as nabbed gold in the 400m hurdles, an event he didn't expect to win.

He said: "I got to 300m just in the lead and the crowd down that home straight was just incredible. The noise as you came into that home straight just hit like a wall of sound and that's what it was like.

"In a race, I don't tend to be that aware of the crowd, but on that occasion, I think because it's quiet out the back and then you hit that home straight, it was just 'boom' and I wasn't going to lose the race from that point onwards."

