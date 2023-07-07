A meeting on Thursday between the States Employment Board (SEB) and teaching unions was "informative and constructive", according to the SEB's Vice-Chair, Deputy Andy Jehan.

It's believed the SEB met with the NAHT, NASUWT, and NEU, the unions who are currently involved in a pay dispute with the government.

Discussions focused on issues with recruitment and retention within the sector, and how they could be improved going forward.

It was also confirmed that the NAHT will meet negotiators from SEB on Monday 10 July at Jersey Advisory and Conciliation Service (JACS) for further discussions.

The States maintains that independent arbitration is still an option open to teachers - this means an impartial third party would make a decision to resolve the dispute and both the SEB and teaching unions would be obliged to accept it.

Constable Andy Jehan says there will be no further comment on what was discussed at Thursday's meeting in order for the talks to continue in a healthy way.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: