Jersey Bulls drawn against Kent side in extra preliminary round of FA Cup

Jersey Bulls will play Sittingbourne away in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on 5 August.

The Kent side plays in the Isthmian League South East Division, which is a higher league than the one the Bulls play in.

The winner of the tie will play either Knaphill or Vardean.

This is the second time Jersey Bulls have entered the FA Cup after reaching the third qualifying round during their debut in 2021.

They pulled out of last year's competition due to cost and scheduling concerns.

In an official statement on their website, the club said they were "delighted to confirm that they will be participating once again."

