Jersey teaching unions to meet States Employment Board for further pay talks

Jersey teachers demanding a 15.4% pay rise are due to meet the States Employment Board today (Friday 7 July) for the first time since Wednesday's strike.

The National Education Union and the NASUWT say their members have suffered an 8.8% real-terms pay cut since 2008 and are refusing to accept a 7.9% pay rise offer that is currently on the table - an offer already accepted by thousands of other public sector workers.

The government will be hoping today's talks result in a breakthrough to prevent further strikes after the summer holidays.

However, Assistant Chief Minister, Constable Andy Jehan, who is Vice Chair of the SEB, remains adamant that the Government cannot give teachers a 15.4% pay rise.

In a blog published on the government's website, he said that teachers' pay had risen by 22.5% since 2012, with inflation increasing by 24.1% over the same period.

He added that a qualified entry-level teacher would earn 26% more in Jersey than they would be paid in Guernsey.

However, Jersey teacher Adrian Moss said: "The lack of recognition of the actual time that teachers work has fueled anger over the below inflation pay rise that has been offered not only this year, but over many years since 2008.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters turned out at Jersey's Royal Square on Wednesday, calling for a fairer pay offer. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"Teachers work late into the night and at weekends to ensure their students have engaging lessons with a range of stimulating activities embedded within them. They provide dedicated feedback to aid the development of learners in their care and complete detailed reports on the individual needs and performances of their students.

"The landscape of education has changed vastly over the last two decades and none of this is recognised by the States Employment Board."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: