Jersey to hold first drone light show for the Battle of Flowers

Jersey's Battle of Flowers will host the island's first ever drone show this year as a finale to the Moonlight Parade.

Hundreds of drones will take flight to light the sky above St Aubin's Bay.

Russell Labey, the event's chairman, says it "signals our aim to keep an important Island tradition alive with innovation.”

The moonlight parade is taking place in the evening of Saturday 12 August, while the day parade will take place on Friday 11.

This year, a Beatles tribute band will be playing, as well as Notting Hill Carnival band Flagz.

Russell added: "The value to Jersey of the Battle of Flowers lies in bringing communities together, of all ages and demographics in a creative endeavor - majestic, multidimensional, moving works of art to astound and delight.

"Battle will be alive this year with carnival, spectacle, dance and music”.

