St John Ambulance volunteers from as far as Australia are coming to Guernsey to volunteer during the Natwest International Island Games.

They will work alongside local first aiders, as well as St John volunteers from Gibraltar and the UK to provide medical support throughout the event.

The volunteers will be on duty at the opening and closing ceremonies as well as during sporting events including athletics, cycling and some football.

Off-duty ambulance staff have also been drafted in.

Phil Ozanne, St John Community Operations Managery, says: “The Island Games is an international community with some 2,700 athletes, officials and supporters from 23 islands from all over the world.

"This will be one of the biggest events for St John in recent times, but is it something we have experience of from previous events.

"The charity has recruited and trained a number of new volunteers who will be on duty alongside some of our longer-serving members who were involved when Guernsey last hosted the Island Games in 2003 and some travelled to Gibraltar for the last event in 2019."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: