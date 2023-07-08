Thousands gather in Guernsey as 2023 Island Games get underway
Watch the highlights from the 2023 Island Games opening ceremony
Thousands of people turned out at Guernsey's North Beach as the 2023 NatWest International Island Games got underway.
Originally, Guernsey was due to host the Island Games in 2021 - but the competition was delayed by two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the last games - which Gibraltar hosted in 2019 - Jersey topped the medals table, followed by the Isle of Man and the Faroe Isles.
The opening ceremony officially began at 5pm, with live bands who got the crowds up on their feet.
Entertainment was followed by speeches from organisers and the swearing of oaths to mark the start of the tournament.
The traditional water ceremony came next, with all the competing nations mixing water from their island together to symbolise collective participation in the Games.
Keilan Webster reports from the opening ceremony at North Beach, St Peter Port.
Then Guernsey led the way in the parade, which took the athletes from North Beach to Albert Pier.
Teams from 24 island nations have come together to compete in 205 different sporting events.
Over the course of the next week, 522 gold, 522 silver and 584 bronze medals will be given out.
The tournament gets underway tomorrow (9 July) and action continues until Friday (14 July).
The Island Games opening ceremony in pictures:
