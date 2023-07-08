A Jersey politician is calling on the government to set up a dedicated "emergency fund" to help islanders caught up in local disasters.

It comes after the island had to deal with three major incidents within the space of a few weeks: a suspected gas explosion which killed 10 people, a collision at sea which killed three fishermen, and major flooding which saw around 50 homes evacuated and the residents displaced.

Deputy Lyndon Farnham has put forward the plans. He said "whilst the island always pulls together to help those in need", the financial support offered in the wake of unforeseen events and tragedies "tends to lack structure".

He suggested a government emergency fund could be used to quickly respond to future disasters, directly support those worst affected, and put money aside to allow officials to be better prepared in the event of an emergency.

States members are due to vote on Deputy Farnham's proposition later this month.

