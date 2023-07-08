Four people have been rescued from a boat which was taking on water near the Minquiers, nine miles south of Jersey.

The 11-metre rib had become swamped on a sandbank, and its occupants were rescued by a passing yacht.

The Jersey Lifeboat Association's all-weather lifeboat, Sir Max Aitken III, then pumped the water out of the rib and towed it back to St Helier's harbour.

