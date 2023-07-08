Motorbike rider taken to hospital after Guernsey car crash

A motorbike rider had to be taken to hospital after a crash between their bike and a car in Guernsey on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:30pm on Friday 7 July at the junction of Rue des Goddards in Vazon.

Guernsey Police haven't revealed the extent of the rider's injuries, but say they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision, and say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white car which may have been parked in the area at the time.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage of the area, is being asked to call Guernsey Police on 01481 222222.

