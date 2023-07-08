A passenger who unexpectedly ended up on a private flight from Ibiza says her journey home was "one of the most bizarre and brilliant experiences" of her life.

Hannah Maden-Adams, 38, was returning to Jersey on a Blue Islands flight when she discovered she was the only passenger on board.

She says she was made to feel like a VIP after airport staff laid on a car to take her to the aircraft and cabin crew had to deliver their safety briefing to an almost-empty plane.

Hannah says she'll "never forget" the experience.

Blue Islands says the flight out to Ibiza was full of passengers, but Hannah was the only passenger travelling on the return leg. Credit: Hannah Maden-Adams

Once she arrived back home in Jersey, immigration officers had to open the airport's border control post just for her.

As most flights arriving into Jersey are from within the Common Travel Area, passport checks are only occasionally needed for international flights.

Blue Islands says it had operated its first direct flight out to Ibiza earlier in the day, which was packed with Jersey residents heading out to the Balearic island for a holiday.

However, the return leg was always going to be empty - until Hannah booked.

Rob Veron, the airline's CEO, said: "[On Thursday], we welcomed guests on board the first outbound flight of Blue Islands’ 2023 summer sun programme, which sees convenient direct flights from Jersey to Ibiza every Thursday for 10 weeks.

"As this was the first week of the series, the outbound flight was hugely popular as Islanders flew direct for week-long holidays in the Mediterranean sun, the return flight was an ‘empty-leg’ – although it was open to book, and it was great that Hannah could fly direct to Jersey."

