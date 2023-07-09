Teams from 24 island nations have come together in Guernsey to take part in the 2023 NatWest International Island Games.

Over the next week , 522 gold, 522 silver and 584 bronze medals will be given out as athletes compete in 205 different sports.

Keep following ITV Channel for all the latest updates, including our nightly 'Today At The Games' programmes broadcast each night at 10:45pm on ITV1 in the Channel Islands.

You can also follow the overall standing in the Island Games' medal table...

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: