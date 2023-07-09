Play Brightcove video

Hannah Ludlow reports on some of those taking part in the adapted Island Games

The NatWest International Island Games have attracted thousands of athletes to compete in Guernsey and for the first time, there is an accessible version of some events for locals to try.

An adapted competition is being run for people with disabilities, dementia and Parkinson's.

The activities on offer include swimming, tennis and boccia - a ball sport similar to p étanque.

"If you know how to play bowling or pétanque it's pretty simple," participant Janina Almeida explained.

"It's incredible, really incredible, I was so excited I didn't sleep."

The Guernsey Mobility Group wants to give everyone the chance to get involved in the action.

"It's wonderful, it's such a great opportunity for our adults who are usually passed over for all sorts of things to actually feel part included within the Island Games," Sue Deport from the group said.

They are expecting around 60 people to take part in the accessible competition.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: