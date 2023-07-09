Police in Guernsey have issued a warning after "scam" websites have been set up aiming to steal card details from people wanting to watch live streams of the 2023 Island Games.

The sites fraudulently use the games' official branding and logo to try and appear legitimate, but when the user goes to play one of the live streams promised, they are prompted to sign up and enter credit card details.

The fake streams are bening promoted through social media comments on a number of pages and groups which talk about the Island Games.

Guernsey Police say the official Island Games sites will not ask for any payment to watch the streams, and anyone looking for information about the event should "be sure to access it through proper means".

Official live streams of the Island Games events can be watched for free and without needing to sign-up on the Guernsey 2023 YouTube channel.

You can also follow all the latest from the Island Games on ITV Channel's website.

