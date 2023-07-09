Alderney schoolchildren are brightening up the island's high street with colourful displays in empty storefronts.

The young artists aged between four and seven have created a number of designs for shoppers along Victoria Street, including a penguins gallery.

The art installations are a joint project by Alderney's Chamber of Commerce and St Anne's School.

"We've had a lot of compliments already from bypassers and some shop owners," Ilona Soane-Sands from the Chamber explained.

Some of the art on display in windows along Victoria Street. Credit: ITV Channel

There are currently three empty shops on Victoria Street and it is hoped that they will soon reopen.

"I mean summertime now when we've got a lot of visitors over, that's when they really thrive," local businesswoman Beth Chapman said.

"The main thing is that we've got to shop locally as much as we can and support our local businesses so they do keep going. Buy local or it's goodbye local."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: