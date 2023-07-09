Jersey Police are increasing the number of undercover patrols after a rise in motorists using the island's roads "as a racetrack".

Over the next few weeks, both States and Honorary Officers will be cracking down on anti-social and reckless driving by running speed checks.

Inspector Callum O’Connor explained: "This operation is specifically targeting those individuals who continue to use our island's roads as a racetrack, who drive in convoys at excessive speeds often late at night, placing themselves, their occupants and other road users at risk."

It continues a campaign started in 2020 called Operation Canvas which saw some vehicles seized and drivers prosecuted.

States of Jersey Police say although this did help to curb behaviour, they have since seen an increase in anti-social driving.

Inspector O’Connor added: "We aim to send a clear message that reckless driving will not be tolerated in Jersey."

