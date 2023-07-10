Fire crews used specialist equipment to bring a dog that had plunged 10 metres down a cliff face to safety.

The Alderney Fire Brigade were called to Telegraph Bay shortly after 3:30pm on 9 July to help search for the missing dog.

Crews quickly found the dog, who was spotted more than 30ft down the cliff face and unable to return to the paths itself.

The dog appeared very grateful to their rescuers. Credit: Alderney Fire Brigade

Two rescuers descended the cliff to the dog and put in a specialised dog rescue harness to allow it to be carried back up by its rescuers.

The dog was not injured in the fall and was safely returned to its owners after some "much needed fuss".

Crews returned to station at 5pm.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: