Alex Spiceley reports on one Jersey man's journey to Mecca

A man from Jersey says "you think about everything, your life [and] your purpose" after attending one of the largest religious gatherings on earth.

Dr Tehseen Wazir joined around two million people in making the journey to Mecca as part of the Islamic festival of Eid.

Pilgrims made their way to Saudi Arabia from around the world to take part in the annual Hajj, a journey every Muslim is expected to make at least once in their life.

This year, Dr Wazir shared his story as Jersey's mosque opened its doors to the public with an exhibition showing the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, the Hajj, and the Eid Al Adha celebration.

The event hosted by the Jersey Islamic Centre and the government's recently formed International Cultural Centre. Credit: Government of Jersey

In June, Dr Wazir swapped his hospital scrubs for the Ihram, two white pieces of cloth that demonstrate unity and equality, as he braved both the crowds and 42 ° C heat.

"This was my first Hajj so I went to Medina first and then to Mecca. Everyone is wearing the same cloth so it gives you the atmosphere that we are all the same, irrespective of colour or nation or country they look the same, all in white." The host of rituals, span several days and include praying, walking between holy sites and sleeping both in tents and under the stars.

The ceremony culminates in the throwing of pebbles, which are collected the night before.

It is a reenactment of the story of the Prophet Ibrahim - known as Abraham in Christian and Jewish traditions - who is said to have hurled stones at Satan to resist temptation.

Dr Wazir told ITV Channel of the emotional moment the ritual took place.

"People just start crying and crying. You start thinking about everything, your life, your purpose, why you're here, what I have been doing, what I should do, and now I'm in front of Allah again.

"It's a great opportunity for every Muslim, you know if they have the means and if they can go there, they should go there."

