A man has been taken to hospital following what Police have called a "high-speed" car crash in Jersey.

Two vehicles collided at the bottom of Queens Road in St Helier, just down the road from The Inn hotel, shortly before 10pm on Sunday 9 July.

A 38-year-old man driving a silver BMW, which was heading north, is said to have fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Jersey Police say he was later arrested at his home address for dangerous driving, failing to stop and report a collision and drink-driving.

He was taken to A&E, treated for cuts and then taken into custody where he currently remains.

The driver of a black Toyota, which was heading south towards town, had to be removed from the car by firefighters and remains in hospital.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 9:58pm and the road was temporarily closed.

There has been significant damage to neighbouring houses along the road, with several walls destroyed by the crash.

The road reopened at 5am on Monday 10 July, and the driver of the Toyota is said to be in a stable condition.

