A woman has praised her quick-thinking canine after the pet pooch woke her family in the middle of the night to let them know there was a fire next door.

Jersey Fire and Rescue say they received a call to their control room at around 12:30am on Monday 10 July.

Firefighters say two motorcycles were on fire and the flames were spreading to the porch of nearby properties.

Two motorbikes were badly burned, with the porches of the nearby properties also damaged. Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue Service

One of the occupants, Samantha Jones from Jersey says Floki, her one-year-old Northern Inuit, "barked in a way I'd never heard him - and don't want to hear him do again".

She says: "We were able to wake our children, get Floki out and alert other neighbours very quickly".

Floki is said to normally be wary of strangers but sat quietly and calmly during the ordeal.

Firefighters were called out to St Clement at around 12:30am on Monday 10 July. Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue Service

Jersey Fire and Rescue said by the time firefighters arrived, 12 people had evacuated their homes.

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but otherwise, no one was injured.

