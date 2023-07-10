Police in Jersey are looking for information on two teenage boys who are alleged to have committed a string of offences at a block of flats in St Helier.

One of the flats within La Tour Orange at the Le Coie flats on Janvrin Road was reportedly broken into and damaged with a hammer, where a pink Chanel purse containing bank cards and the victim's ID were taken.

Officers say communal areas within the tower block were also damaged.

The incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday 5 July between 12-12:30pm.

The incident reportedly happened at La Tour Orange at the Le Coie flats in St Helier. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The two teens are believed to be aged between 12-16 years old and are said to have worn dark clothing and dark face coverings.

The taller of the two boys is alleged to have been carrying the hammer.

They were believed to have come to the block of flats from the nearby Roberts Garage at Springfield and were last seen running out of the building along Janvrin Road in the direction of the Co-op Grand Marche in St Helier.

Jersey Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

