More young islanders must help out to keep Jersey's Battle of Flowers tradition alive, say those involved with the event.

For decades, Trinity have entered both a senior and junior float into the competition.

But this year, a shortage of helpers means they are unable to enter a senior float.

"Our main problem is the construction," says Collette Bisson, chair of the Trinity Battle of Flowers Association.

"We have people who can do hares tailing and who will help with the flowering and the costumes but we really need to recruit more volunteers.

"We do need new members and new younger members added to the committee to keep it going for the year's to come."

Organisers of the event say innovation is key to preserving this Jersey institution.

For the first time ever, this year's festivities will begin on a Friday - a move designed to attract more spectators.

There will be also be a drone show to add to the entertainment - but there is still concern about the cost of participation.

Russell Labey, Jersey Battle of Flowers chairman, says that like everybody, they have been hit with the cost of living crisis.

"Timber has gone up hundreds of per cent," he said.

"Hare's tales, the little dried grass we use, that's gone up astronomically. So we must find ways to grow more of what we put on the floats as decoration here on the island.

"The good news is we've managed to get our floats a ten per cent increase... in the guaranteed payments they receive to put a float in."

