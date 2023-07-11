Play Brightcove video

Meet Gozo, the newest competitor to take part in the Island Games

39 athletes from the Mediterranean island of Gozo have completed the 2,000km journey to Guernsey to compete at the 2023 NatWest International Island Games.

It's the first time the island has competed in the competition, having been admitted just last year.

Gozo is the second-largest island in the Maltese archipelago, a 25-minute ferry ride away from Malta itself.

The island is around the same size as Jersey, but with a much smaller population:

9x4.5 miles Size of Gozo

40,000 Population of Gozo

Joyce Farrugia from Gozo's Island Games Association says it's a big occasion: "I'm feeling very proud, we made it, last year we were accepted into the International Games Association and I am really happy to lead this team here this year.

"I think particularly for our athletes and our younger athletes they're a bit overwhelmed because it's actually like a really big moment for them."

