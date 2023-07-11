A Guernseyman who has spent the last four months in intensive care enjoyed his first day out of hospital watching his home team play football.

Peter Bougourd was surprised by nurses at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital who brought him to watch Guernsey play the Isle of Wight in the Island Games.

After being diagnosed with a rare syndrome, Mr Bougourd became paralysed.

Despite his beloved team suffering a 2-1 loss in the game, he enjoyed his trip to The Track in his bed which was decorated with Guernsey flags.