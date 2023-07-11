Play Brightcove video

One of the swimming events at the Island Games came to a halt after part of the starting block came loose, hitting one of the competitors in the face.

In the heat of the moment, many of the athletes taking part in the Men's 50m Backstroke continued - unaware of what just happened.

Rob Jones, the Jersey swimmer hit by the faulty starting wedge, later went on to win the competition when it was re-staged later in the day.

During the aborted first attempt, Guernsey swimmer Tom Hollingsworth finished in first place. He came in second when the event was re-run.

