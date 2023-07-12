Chart-topping British boy band FIVE will headline Channel Islands Pride 2023.

Known for songs such as their number-one hit Keep On Movin', the group will take to the stage in Jersey's People's Park on Saturday 16 September.

Other acts include drag artists Tomara Thomas and Mercedes Bends following on from their performance as an interval act at Eurovision in Liverpool, and headline DJ Ellie Prohan.

Tomara Thomas and Mercedes Bends will perform at Channel Islands Pride this September. Credit: Tomara Thomas & Mercedes Bends / Channel Islands Pride

"This year we are focusing on showcasing exceptional musical and drag talent that embodies the spirit of Pride and champions diversity and inclusivity," Event Director Christian May explained.

Pride is one of the largest free events in Jersey and starts with a parade from the Royal Square at 1pm, with live music and a silent disco in People's Park and nearby Victoria Park from 2pm.

