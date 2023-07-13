Some American Express customers in the Channel Islands have mistakenly been told their credit cards will be cancelled from October 2023, as they are not associated with an address on the UK mainland.

Since 2019, new applications to many lenders have been rejected as the islands are not part of the United Kingdom, but existing customers have mostly been able to continue to use their credit cards.

It comes after a similar false alarm in April when Barclaycard customers were given a month's notice that their credit cards would be cancelled, only for the lender to backtrack and apologise for the incorrect information.

Since the ring-fencing laws were introduced in 2019, hundreds of islanders have struggled to obtain a credit card as Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man are different jurisdictions.

ITV News has been contacted by several American Express customers in the Channel Islands after they were informed cards without a mainland UK address would not work after Monday 2 October, when new terms and conditions come into effect.

Messages seen by ITV News show Amex representatives telling customers their cards would be cancelled due to the UK's "ring-fencing" legislation introduced in 2019.

American Express staff told islanders their cards "will be cancelled" by October when the lender's rules will change. Credit: ITV Channel

What is ring-fencing?

Financial institutions operating across multiple jurisdictions often choose to segregate parts of their business, keeping assets aside for a specific purpose.

For example, keeping UK and offshore banking operations within the same business separate.

This can be done to comply with various local tax regimes or to protect assets from losses incurred elsewhere in the business.

Six months ago, the Jersey Consumer Council called for legislative changes to make serving the island a more attractive prospect for UK and international lenders.

The group's Chairman, Carl Walker, said: "This is yet another example of a credit card company not properly understanding the Channel Islands and its relationship with the UK.

"Putting out misinformation does nothing but confuse the situation, it causes concern, unwanted attention for that company, and negative publicity."

An American Express spokesperson confirmed to ITV News that some customers were given incorrect information: "There are no upcoming changes for our existing Cardmembers living in the Crown Dependencies, who we will continue to support as usual."

