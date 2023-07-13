A grandfather, 64, has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a vulnerable teenage girl in Jersey.

Joseph Raymond Lloyd, originally from Liverpool, has been convicted of attacking the schoolgirl as she walked through St Helier on the night of Tuesday 23 February 2022.

The Royal Court heard that Lloyd followed the girl through town after he had drunk eight pints in the Dog & Sausage pub on Halkett Street.

He spotted her as she walked past the pub at the end of a night out, leading her by the hand into Snow Hill car park, where he kissed her and carried out the assault.

Lloyd was spotted on CCTV closely following his victim through town. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Whilst still with the attacker, the victim was able to send a text to an adult reading "snow hill help".

A few minutes later, another text was sent reading: "help me. behind a van." followed by another just saying "help."

Officers arrived at the scene and found Lloyd grabbing the victim by her arms, and he was arrested.

Play Brightcove video

DC Garnier praised the victim's bravery in reporting the crime.

Detective Constable Carla Garnier said: "The victim in this case was completely traumatised by these events and has shown an incredible level of courage and strength.

"We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and we want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are in a position to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process."

Lloyd has been remanded into custody and a sentencing date is due to be set on Friday 14 July.

