Channel Islands Helplines and Advice

  • Channel
If you need support about an issue raised in one of Channel's programmes, there are local organisations who can help. Credit: PA

If you need support about an issue raised in one of ITV Channel's stories, there are local organisations who can help.

📞 Channel Islands Help & Advice

If you or someone you know has been affected by issues covered in our stories​, click the relevant subject below for ​information, advice and support​.

Abortion

Jersey:

  • General Hospital Antenatal Clinic01534 442495

Guernsey:

Alcohol

⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call 999.

Jersey:

  • Alcohol and Drugs Service Pathway Team01534 445008 or a&dservice@health.gov.je

  • Alcoholics Anonymous01534 726681

  • AL-Anon Family Support01534 870924

  • Silkworth01534 729060

Guernsey:

Alzheimer's and dementia

Jersey:

  • Dementia Jersey01534 723419info@dementia.jewww.dementia.je

  • Jersey Alzheimers Association

    01534 723 519

  • Hospital Memory Clinic01534 442000pals@health.gov.jewww.gov.je

Guernsey:

Anxiety, stress and panic attacks

Jersey:

  • Jersey Talking Therapies24/7 emergency helpline: 01534 445290General enquiries: 01534 444550 / jtt@health.gov.je

  • Mind Jersey07829 933929 / admin@mindjersey.org

  • Youth Enquiry ServiceFree confidential support for young people.01534 280530 / yes@jys.je

Guernsey:

  • Health Minds01481 227744 / healthyminds@gov.gg

Bereavement

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Blood, tissue and organ donation

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Body image and eating disorders

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Cancer

Jersey:

  • Friends of Jersey Oncology01534 442569fojo.je

  • Macmillan Cancer SupportOasis wellbeing centre: 01534 498188Helpline: 0808 808 0000Oasis, Lido Medical Centre, St Saviour's Road, St Saviour, Jersey, JE2 7LAmacmillanjersey.com

  • Jersey Cancer Relief01534 618148jerseycancerrelief.org

Guernsey:

Children & Young People

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Chronic pain

Jersey:

  • Hospital Pain ClinicOverdale Hospital, Westmount Road, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3UH01534 444531

  • Pain Support Jersey07797 952165painsupportjersey.com

Guernsey:

  • Pain Management Service01481 220000

Crime

⚠️ If a crime is happening right now, an offender is nearby or someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

Jersey:

Guernsey:

  • Bailiwick Law Enforcement01481 222222 (non-emergency calls)controlroom@guernsey.pnn.police.ukwww.guernsey.police.uk

  • CrimeStoppers0800 555 111www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Death and end-of-life care

Jersey:

  • Jersey Hospice CareMain service: 01534 876555 / administration@jerseyhospicecare.comBereavement support: 01534 285144 / bereavement@jerseyhospicecare.comjerseyhospicecare.com

  • Listening Lounge01534 866793linc.je

  • Samaritans116 1230330 094 5717

Guernsey:

Disability

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Discrimination

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Domestic abuse

⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call the police on 999.

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Drugs

⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call for an ambulance on 999.

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Finances and debt

Jersey:

Guernsey:

  • Guernsey Community Savings01481 700360information@gcs.ggwww.gcs.gg

Fraud and scams

⚠️ If you have lost money to a scam, call the police on 01534 612612 in Jersey or 01481 222222 in Guernsey.

Jersey:

Guernsey:

  • States of Guernseywww.gov.gg

  • Office of the Data Protection Authority01481 742074enquiries@odpa.ggwww.odpa.gg

Gambling

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Gender dysphoria

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Harassment and stalking

⚠️ If someone is in immediate danger, call the police on 999.

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Homelessness

Jersey:

Guernsey:

  • Maison St Pierre01481 234456maisonstpierre@cwgsy.netwww.msp.org.gg

  • Nightstop Guernsey01481 700218guernsey@actionforchildren.org.uk

Mental health

⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call 999.

Jersey:

  • Jersey Talking Therapies24/7 emergency number: 01534 445290Other enquiries: 01534 444550jtt@health.gov.jewww.gov.je

  • Listening Lounge01534 866793info@listeninglounge.carewww.listeninglounge.care

  • Mind Jersey07829 933929admin@mindjersey.orgwww.mindjersey.org

  • Psychological Assessment and Therapy Service01534 444550pats@health.gov.jewww.gov.je

  • Samaritans30 Hue Street, St Helier, JE2 3RE01534 116123jo@samaritans.orgwww.samaritans.org

  • Youth Enquiry ServiceEagle House, La Colomberie, St Helier, JE2 4QB0800 735 0010yes@jys.jewww.yes.je

Guernsey:

Old Age

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Pregnancy and post-natal care

Jersey:

  • Assisted Reproduction Unit01534 444082jerseyaru@health.gov.jewww.gov.je

  • Community Midwives01534 449139

  • Family Nursing and Home Care01534 443600www.fnhc.org.je

  • NSPCC01534 760800jersey@nspcc.org.ukwww.nspcc.org.uk

Guernsey:

  • Loveridge Ward01481 224377

Rape / Sexual Assault

⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call the police on 999.

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Relationships

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Sexual health

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Smoking

Jersey:

  • Help2Quit Service0800 735 1155help2quit@health.gov.jewww.gov.je

Guernsey:

Suicide prevention

⚠️ If someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

Jersey:

Guernsey:

Whistleblowing

Jersey:

  • Government of Jersey / public sector0800 069 8007Make a report

  • Jersey Financial Services Commission01534 887557

Guernsey:

  • Guernsey Financial Services Commission01481 748094whistleblower@gfsc.gg

  • States of Guernsey (internal whistleblowing hotline)01481 717599