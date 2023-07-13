Channel Islands Helplines and Advice
If you need support about an issue raised in one of ITV Channel's stories, there are local organisations who can help.
📞 Channel Islands Help & Advice
If you or someone you know has been affected by issues covered in our stories, click the relevant subject below for information, advice and support.
Abortion
Jersey:
General Hospital Antenatal Clinic01534 442495
Guernsey:
Choices01481 714954info@choices.ggwww.choices.gg
Alcohol
⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call 999.
Jersey:
Alcohol and Drugs Service Pathway Team01534 445008 or a&dservice@health.gov.je
Alcoholics Anonymous01534 726681
AL-Anon Family Support01534 870924
Silkworth01534 729060
Guernsey:
Community Drug & Alcohol Team01481 220000
Guernsey Addiction Advisory Service01481 723255 or gaas@gaas.org.gg
In-Dependence01481 729000info@independence.ggwww.independence.gg
Alzheimer's and dementia
Jersey:
Dementia Jersey01534 723419info@dementia.jewww.dementia.je
Jersey Alzheimers Association
01534 723 519
Hospital Memory Clinic01534 442000pals@health.gov.jewww.gov.je
Guernsey:
Guernsey Alzheimer's Association01481 24512107781 110163info@alzheimers.ggwww.alzheimers.gg
Alzheimer's Society - Dementia Support Guernsey01481 233700Guernsey@alzheimers.org.uk
Anxiety, stress and panic attacks
Jersey:
Jersey Talking Therapies24/7 emergency helpline: 01534 445290General enquiries: 01534 444550 / jtt@health.gov.je
Mind Jersey07829 933929 / admin@mindjersey.org
Youth Enquiry ServiceFree confidential support for young people.01534 280530 / yes@jys.je
Guernsey:
Health Minds01481 227744 / healthyminds@gov.gg
Bereavement
Jersey:
Jersey Hospice Care01534 285144bereavement@jerseyhospicecare.comwww.jerseyhospicecare.com
Psychological Assessment and Therapy Service01534 444550pats@health.gov.jewww.gov.je
Guernsey:
Guernsey Bereavement Service01481 257778admin@gbs.org.ggwww.guernseybereavementservice.com
Blood, tissue and organ donation
Jersey:
Blood Donor Service01534 442695gov.je
NHS Blood and Transplant0300 123 23 23blood.co.uk
Organ Donation Register0300 123 23 23organdonation.nhs.uk
Guernsey:
Pathology Department01481 225345
NHS Blood and Transplant0300 123 23 23blood.co.uk
Organ Donation Register0300 123 23 23organdonation.nhs.uk
Body image and eating disorders
Jersey:
Jersey Eating Disorder Supporthello@jeds.je
Mind Jersey0800 735 9404mindjersey.org
Guernsey:
Guernsey Mind01481 722959guernseymind.org.gg
Cancer
Jersey:
Friends of Jersey Oncology01534 442569fojo.je
Macmillan Cancer SupportOasis wellbeing centre: 01534 498188Helpline: 0808 808 0000Oasis, Lido Medical Centre, St Saviour's Road, St Saviour, Jersey, JE2 7LAmacmillanjersey.com
Jersey Cancer Relief01534 618148jerseycancerrelief.org
Guernsey:
Guernsey Cancer Support07839 206857info@guernseycancersupport.org.ggguernseycancersupport.org.gg
Guernsey Society for Cancer Reliefcancerrelief.org.gg
Children & Young People
Jersey:
Brighter Futures01534 449152www.brighterfutures.org.je
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services01534 519000childrenandfamilieshub@gov.je
KOOTH Counselling and Supportkooth.com
LGBTQ Youth Project07797 730102
Mind Jersey0800 733 59404youthfulminds@mindjersey.orgwww.mindjersey.org
My Time 4 Young Carers01534 280530mytime@jys.je
Youth Enquiry Service01534 280530yes@jys.jewww.yes.je
Guernsey:
Youth Commission for Guernsey and Alderney01481 226099info@youthcommission.ggwww.youthcommission.gg
Home-Start Guernsey01481 266099contact@home-startguernsey.org.gg
Signpost.ggwww.signpost.gg
Chronic pain
Jersey:
Hospital Pain ClinicOverdale Hospital, Westmount Road, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3UH01534 444531
Pain Support Jersey07797 952165painsupportjersey.com
Guernsey:
Pain Management Service01481 220000
Crime
⚠️ If a crime is happening right now, an offender is nearby or someone is in immediate danger, call 999.
Jersey:
States of Jersey Police01534 612612 (non-emergency calls)hello@jersey.police.jewww.jersey.police.uk
CrimeStoppers0800 555 111www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Guernsey:
Bailiwick Law Enforcement01481 222222 (non-emergency calls)controlroom@guernsey.pnn.police.ukwww.guernsey.police.uk
CrimeStoppers0800 555 111www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Death and end-of-life care
Jersey:
Jersey Hospice CareMain service: 01534 876555 / administration@jerseyhospicecare.comBereavement support: 01534 285144 / bereavement@jerseyhospicecare.comjerseyhospicecare.com
Listening Lounge01534 866793linc.je
Samaritans116 1230330 094 5717
Guernsey:
Guernsey Bereavement Service01481 257778guernseybereavementservice.com
Guernsey Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death)07911 715973guernseysands@gmail.comguernseysands.org.gg
Les Bourgs Hospice01481 251111info@lesbourgs.comlesbourgshospice.org.gg
The Ivy Trusttheivytrust@suremail.ggwww.theivytrust.org
Samaritans116 12301481 715515
Disability
Jersey:
Enable Jersey01534 485740info@enablejersey.orgwww.enablejersey.org
Jersey Disability Partnership01534 734194www.disability.org.je
Guernsey:
Guernsey Disability Alliance07781 467316info@disabilityalliance.org.ggwww.disabilityalliance.org.gg
Discrimination
Jersey:
Citizens Advice Jersey0800 735 0249 or 01534 724942advice@cab.org.jewww.cab.org.je
Jersey Community Relations Trustjerseycommunityrelationstrust@outlook.comwww.jerseycommunityrelations.org
Jersey Disability Partnership01534 734194jim@disability.org.jewww.disability.org.je
Jersey Employment Tribunal Service01534 441380registrartribunalservice@courts.jewww.jerseyemploymenttribunal.org
Liberate Jerseyhello@liberate.jewww.liberate.je
Guernsey:
Citizens Advice Guernsey01481 242266www.citizensadvice.org.gg
Guernsey Disability Alliance07781 467316info@disabilityalliance.org.ggwww.disabilityalliance.org.gg
Liberate Guernsey07839 202201hello@liberate.ggwww.liberate.gg
Domestic abuse
⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call the police on 999.
Jersey:
Jersey Domestic Abuse Support01534 880505jdas@gov.jewww.jdas.je
Jersey Women's Refuge0800 735 6836hello@jerseywomensrefuge.orgwww.jerseywomensrefuge.org
Sanctuary Trust (for men)01534 743732info@sanctuarytrust.org.jewww.sanctuarytrust.org.je
Guernsey:
Safer01481 721999enquiries@safer.ggwww.safer.gg
Drugs
⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call for an ambulance on 999.
Jersey:
Alcohol and Drugs Service Pathway Team01534 445008 or a&dservice@health.gov.je
Silkworth01534 729060
Guernsey:
Community Drug & Alcohol Team01481 220000
Guernsey Addiction Advisory Service01481 723255 or gaas@gaas.org.gg
In-Dependence01481 729000info@independence.ggwww.independence.gg
Finances and debt
Jersey:
Community Savings01534 737555www.communitysavings.org.je
Guernsey:
Guernsey Community Savings01481 700360information@gcs.ggwww.gcs.gg
Fraud and scams
⚠️ If you have lost money to a scam, call the police on 01534 612612 in Jersey or 01481 222222 in Guernsey.
Jersey:
Jersey Fraud Prevention Forumwww.fraudprevention.je
Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner01534 716530enquiries@jerseyoic.orgwww.jerseyoic.org
Guernsey:
States of Guernseywww.gov.gg
Office of the Data Protection Authority01481 742074enquiries@odpa.ggwww.odpa.gg
Gambling
Jersey:
Gamblers Anonymouswww.gamblersanonymous.org.uk
Jersey Gambling Commission01534 828540info@jgc.jewww.jgc.je
Guernsey:
In-Dependence01481 729000info@independence.ggwww.independence.gg
Gender dysphoria
Jersey:
Liberate Jerseywww.liberate.je
Guernsey:
Liberate Guernseyhello@liberate.ggwww.liberate.gg
Harassment and stalking
⚠️ If someone is in immediate danger, call the police on 999.
Jersey:
Jersey Police01534 612612www.jersey.police.uk
Crimestoppers0800 555 111www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Jersey Domestic Abuse Support01534 880505www.jdas.je
Jersey Women's Refuge0800 735 6836info@jerseywomensrefuge.orgwww.jerseywomensrefuge.org
National Stalking Helpline0808 802 0300
Paladin020 3866 4107www.paladinservice.co.uk
Suzy Lamplugh Trustwww.suzylamplugh.org
Guernsey:
Guernsey Police01481 222222www.guernsey.police.uk
Crimestoppers0800 555 111www.crimestoppers-uk.org
National Stalking Helpline0808 802 0300
Paladin020 3866 4107www.paladinservice.co.uk
Suzy Lamplugh Trustwww.suzylamplugh.org
Homelessness
Jersey:
Causeway01534 615989causeway.jersey@gmail.comwww.causeway.org.je
JAYF (for young people)07797 716575enquiries@jayf.org.je
Sanctuary Trust (for men)01534 743732www.sanctuarytrust.org.je
Jersey Women's Refuge0800 735 6836www.jerseywomensrefuge.org
Guernsey:
Maison St Pierre01481 234456maisonstpierre@cwgsy.netwww.msp.org.gg
Nightstop Guernsey01481 700218guernsey@actionforchildren.org.uk
Mental health
⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call 999.
Jersey:
Jersey Talking Therapies24/7 emergency number: 01534 445290Other enquiries: 01534 444550jtt@health.gov.jewww.gov.je
Listening Lounge01534 866793info@listeninglounge.carewww.listeninglounge.care
Mind Jersey07829 933929admin@mindjersey.orgwww.mindjersey.org
Psychological Assessment and Therapy Service01534 444550pats@health.gov.jewww.gov.je
Samaritans30 Hue Street, St Helier, JE2 3RE01534 116123jo@samaritans.orgwww.samaritans.org
Youth Enquiry ServiceEagle House, La Colomberie, St Helier, JE2 4QB0800 735 0010yes@jys.jewww.yes.je
Guernsey:
Guernsey Mind01481 722959info@guernseymind.org.ggwww.guernseymind.org.gg
Samaritans2 Forest Lane, St Peter Port, GY1 1WJ01481 116123jo@samaritans.orgwww.samaritans.org
Old Age
Jersey:
Age Concern Jersey0800 735 0345info@ageconcern.jewww.ageconcern.je
Health and Community Services01534 444440spor@gov.je
Guernsey:
Age Concern Guernsey01481 263228hello@ageconcernguernsey.org.ggwww.ageconcernguernsey.org.gg
Pregnancy and post-natal care
Jersey:
Assisted Reproduction Unit01534 444082jerseyaru@health.gov.jewww.gov.je
Community Midwives01534 449139
Family Nursing and Home Care01534 443600www.fnhc.org.je
NSPCC01534 760800jersey@nspcc.org.ukwww.nspcc.org.uk
Guernsey:
Loveridge Ward01481 224377
Rape / Sexual Assault
⚠️ If someone is at immediate risk of harm, call the police on 999.
Jersey:
Dewberry House (Sexual Assault Referral Centre)01534 888222www.dewberryhouse.je
Jersey Action Against Rape01534 482800help@jaar.jewww.jaar.je
Jersey Domestic Abuse Support01534 880505jdas@gov.jewww.jdas.je
Jersey Women's Refuge0800 735 6836hello@jerseywomensrefuge.orgwww.jerseywomensrefuge.org
Sanctuary Trust (for men)01534 743732info@sanctuarytrust.org.jewww.sanctuarytrust.org.je
Guernsey:
Orchard Clinic01481 707707www.gov.gg
Safer01481 721999enquiries@safer.ggwww.safer.gg
Relationships
Jersey:
Relate01534 734980www.relatejersey.com
Guernsey:
Relate01481 730303www.relate.org.gg
Sexual health
Jersey:
Brook Jersey (under 21s)01534 507981www.brook.org.uk
Le Bas Centre01534 443781lebasclinic@health.gov.jewww.gov.je
Guernsey:
Choices01481 714954info@choices.ggwww.choices.gg
Smoking
Jersey:
Help2Quit Service0800 735 1155help2quit@health.gov.jewww.gov.je
Guernsey:
Quitline01481 220021quitline@gov.ggwww.gov.gg
Suicide prevention
⚠️ If someone is in immediate danger, call 999.
Jersey:
Samaritans116 123 or 0330 094 5717jersey@samaritans.orgwww.samaritans.org
Guernsey:
Samaritans116 123guernsey@samaritans.orgwww.samaritans.org
Whistleblowing
Jersey:
Government of Jersey / public sector0800 069 8007Make a report
Jersey Financial Services Commission01534 887557
Guernsey:
Guernsey Financial Services Commission01481 748094whistleblower@gfsc.gg
States of Guernsey (internal whistleblowing hotline)01481 717599