There has been an increase in Guernsey imports of 'offensive weapons' such as butterfly knives, batons and knuckle dusters.

Police say the rise is due to the growing popularity of interactive gaming sites where users carry specific weapons whilst playing.

The force wants to stress that regardless of what they may be used for, it is still against the law to bring them into the island.

"People have sought to acquire items that they are seeing in some of these games," Guernsey's Chief Officer Ruari Hardy explained.

"They aren't bringing them in to use on the streets or harm people but they are made and intended offensive weapons that are illegal to import."

If an item classified as an offensive weapon is imported, it could lead to prosecution.

Guernsey recently tightened its border restrictions with so-called zombie and cyclone knives banned.

