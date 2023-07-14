Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Some of the highlights from six days of Island Games action in Guernsey.

Guernsey has won the 2023 NatWest International Island Games, taking home 54 gold, 48 silver and 41 bronze medals, and winning 142 overall.

The host island was victorious in many of the 205 different sports, securing gold medals in athletics, shooting, swimming, table tennis and many more events.

It is the largest number of medals Guernsey has ever won at an Island Games, and the largest number of silver and bronze medals overall.

Jersey secured a second-place finish, with 41 gold, 41 silver and 44 bronze medals under its belt.

The Isle of Man - with 20 gold, 16 silver and 27 bronze medals - finishes in third place.

You can see the final standings on the Island Games medals table here.

Teams from 24 island nations came together in Guernsey for the Games, including those as far away as Bermuda and first-time entrants, Gozo.

Sark finish the week with one silver medal for shooting, in the Olympic trap team event, whilst Alderney did not win any medals.

