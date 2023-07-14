A Jersey landscaper is criticising the government for new licensing rules that he says are "ill thought out and a total waste of money".

The tightening of legislation will see trailers and larger goods vehicles that weigh above 3.5 tonnes checked more frequently, up to once a month.

The changes were convincingly passed by Jersey's States Assembly in February 2022 but it has angered some such as gardener Andrew Le Maistre.

"It is ill-thought-out and a total waste of money," he said.

"I think a lot of States members voted for this but did not realise the full implications to businesses and the public."

The Licensing of Operators law outlines the need to maintain standards and a level playing field across all commercial vehicles in Jersey.

It adds that a similar scheme has been in place in the UK since the 1930s.

Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet is meeting with affected businesses at St Clement Parish Hall from 3pm until 4:30pm on Friday 14 July to listen to their views.

